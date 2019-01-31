Highly-rated young Brighton striker signs for Eastbourne Borough

Brighton & Hove Albion under-23 striker Stefan Ljubicic has joined Eastbourne Borough on loan until the end of April.

The 19-year-old will link up with the National League South side, and could make his debut in their game away at Truro City on Saturday.

Under-23 coach Simon Rusk said, “Stefan has made good progress here, successfully moving up into the under-23 age group at the start of this season.

“We felt it was in the best interests of all concerned for him to go out on loan, and play in a very competitive National League South division.

“I’d like to wish Stefan all the very best for the rest of the season, and I’m sure this move will be very beneficial for his development.”

Ljubicic has made five league appearances for Albion’s under-23s this season, and featured in the Checkatrade Trophy match away at MK Dons.

He is also an Iceland under-21 international, making his debut in a 1-0 defeat to Northern Ireland back in October.

Borough manager Jamie Howell added, “We are delighted to bring Stefan into the squad. He is a player with great potential and we look forward to working with him.

“With Joe Quigley’s loan deal expiring, it was important we brought someone in. I’m sure Stefan will be a great addition and one the fans will enjoy watching.

“There is every chance he, and perhaps another new face from a Premier League team, will be involved against Truro.”