Hoffenheim ‘close’ to signing Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia on loan deal

Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia looks set to join Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on a season long loan deal.

Locadia was left out of the squad to face Bristol Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

The former PSV man has struggled to make an impact at Albion following his £16m transfer in 2016. He started the first Premier League game of the season at Watford and made an appearance from the bench in the 2-0 home loss against Southampton.

Locadia, 25, has made 43 appearances for Albion, scoring six goals.

Hoffenheim are said to be close to completing the loan move as they look to replace Joelinton, who recently departed to join Newcastle United.

If he moved to Germany, he would team-up with Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder.