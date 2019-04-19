How Bognor fans get tickets for Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex

Bognor fans can get their hands on tickets for the Sussex Senior Cup final when the Rocks take on Whitehawk in the Bostik Premier division at Nyewood Lane on Easter Monday.

Tickets for the Amex Stadium showdown against Burgess Hill Town on May 7 will be on sale from 1.30pm and again after the match.

Rocks supporters will be seated in the West Lower Main Stand at the home of Premier League outfit Brighton and, bought in advance, tickets are priced at: adults £10, concessions £5 (65+ and students with valid student ID card), children £3 (16 and under).

Bognor reached the final thanks to a thrilling 5-1 semi-final victory over Brighton. The game will bring down the curtain on the season for the outfit coached by Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake following the three remaining league games at Dorking Wanderers tomorrow (Sat 20), at home to the Hawks on Monday and then a trip to Folkestone Invicta on April 27.

Pearce, who saw his squad suffer yet another injury blow this week with the news that midfielder Theo Widdrington is out for the season with a broken wrist, said: "We've always enjoyed tremendous support and we know the fans will once again travel in good numbers to back the team and, as ever, we're very grateful for their support. We hope we can repay their devotion with a victory."

Rocks secretary Simon Cook says that although the tickets will carry a seat number, spectators will be able to sit in any seat, not necessarily the one listed on the ticket. He added: “As well as being on sale at the Whitehawk game, there will be other times fans can come to the ground to buy tickets, and the timings for this will be announced shortly.

Rocks coach needs to trust players

Who are the Sussex football hotshots?

“There will be admission possible by paying on the day at the Amex, but tickets will be charged at £12 adult, £6 concessions and £4 for children, with an additional £1.50 per ticket booking fee.

*Any wheelchair users will be entitled to a free companion ticket if in receipt of medium to high Disability Living Allowance. Wheelchair users are requested to buy tickets direct from the Albion Ticket Office (0844 327 1901). For any access or disability enquiries, please call the Albion's Supporters Services number on 0844 327 1901.