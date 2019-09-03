How Brighton could line-up now the European transfer window has closed

Brighton used the European transfer window to trim their strike force as Jurgen Locadia and Florin Andone both left on loan.

Locadia agreed to join German team Hoffenheim, while Andone teamed up with Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Head coach Graham Potter showed he isn’t afraid to make the tough calls as he overhauls the squad he inherited from previous manager Chris Hughton.

Much of the attacking responsibility will now fall to £16m summer signing Neal Maupay, 22, and veteran striker Glenn Murray.

Maupay will hope to replicate his form of last season from the Championship, where he was the joint-second top scorer with 25 league goals. He has one goal so far in the Premier League this campaign, having scored on his debut as a substitute against Watford.

Striker Aaron Connolly, 19, is also set to feature in and around the first team squad more and more, having made his Premier League debut at Manchester City last week. Potter is also keen to included Steven Alzate, 20, within his match day set-up.

Leandro Trossard has scored once this season and the versatile attacker has shown he has the knack of finding space where he can threaten the goal. He had two great chances at City and will hope to convert more as the campaign progresses. Alireza Jahanbakhsh and José Izquierdo – when he returns from a knee injury – can also add to the fire power.

Brighton’s defence and midfield remain unchanged after the window. Defender Leon Balogun remains at the club and will try to force his way into Potter’s thinking, but faces stiff competition from Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Dan Burn. All four are currently ahead of Balogun but the Nigerian will likely feature in cup competitions.

The midfield also has plenty of competition for places and much will depend on the formation Potter uses as the season progresses. Solly March switched from wing back to a more central central role at City. Davy Propper and Dale Stephens have started each PL match so far with Aaron Mooy pushing hard for a starting spot. Yves Bissouma can also add another dimension and he could well start to feature after the international break. How Potter utilises Alzte is also an intriguing sub plot.

Brighton’s Premier League options...

Keepers: Matt Ryan, David Button, Jason Steele.

Defenders: Martin Montoya, Ezequiel Schelotto, Leon Balogun, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Dan Burn, Bernardo, Gaetan Bong.

Midfielders: Dale Stephens, Davy Propper, Solly March, Aaron Mooy, Yves Bissouma, Tudor Baluta, Pascal Gross, Steven Alzate

Attackers: Leandro Trossard, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Jose Izquierdo, Glenn Murray, Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly.