Inconsistent Bognor youngsters backed to learn from mistakes

Amadou Tangara was beaten from long range as the Rocks lost to Hornchurch / Picture: Chris Hatton

Blake and Nye Camp manager Jack Pearce watched as visitors Hornchurch took the three points with a 2-1 Isthmian premier division victory on Saturday.

The Urchins took a 10th-minute lead through Charlie Ruff and extended their lead with an amazing effort from the halfway line from Lewwis Spence on 43 minutes, before James Crane pulled a goal back from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

But as much as the home side huffed and puffed after the interval, they couldn't make the breakthrough and Blake cites a certain amount of naivety as one of the causes of the ineffective endeavours.

It proved to be a challenging task to get back in the game and with promising youngsters such as Harrison Brook, Charlie Bell, Ethan Robb and Nathan Odokonyero in the ranks, Blake recognises there will be times when a lack of experience will be telling.

He said: "We have a lot of young lads here who are playing their first season in real men's football as opposed to academy football and it goes with the territory that they are still learning and have some naivety

"You could call it a soft underbelly, at times we were nowhere near good enough, and it needs to be addressed and it will be. It's definitely something that we have to work on. I've told the lads you always learn more from defeats. Certain players will analyse their performances and know they can do better.”

A lack of goal threat from the attacking unit is also concerning Blake and the management team. He added: "We were a bit lightweight up front and even with majority of possession in the second half we didn't have enough shots and then we resorted to trying to force things.

"But it will come and what helps is that our supporters recognised what we are trying to do in the process and I want to thank them for coming out on good numbers -- 793 is superb support -- to cheer on the team on what was a very cold day."