Isthmian League fixtures revealed: Worthing, Bognor, Horsham and Lewes among teams devouring lists

They have been sent to clubs and will published in full on club and league websites in due course. But for now we can bring you some fixture lists for key dates through the season for the Isthmian premier division - which has four Sussex clubs - and for the south-east division, which has eight.

Opening day - Saturday 14th August

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town v. Bishops Stortford

Bowers & Pitsea v. Leatherhead

Brightlingsea Regent v. Merstham

Carshalton Athletic v. Enfield Town

Cheshunt v. East Thurrock United

Cray Wanderers v. Lewes

Folkestone Invicta v. Worthing

Horsham v. Hornchurch

Kingstonian v. Haringey Borough

Potters Bar Town v. Corinthian-Casuals

Wingate & Finchley v. Margate

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Ashford United v. Burgess Hill Town

Chichester City v. VCD Athletic

Cray Valley PM v. Whitehawk

Hastings United v. Herne Bay

Haywards Heath Town v. East Grinstead Town

Hythe Town v. Corinthians

Phoenix Sports v. Faversham Town

Sittingbourne v. Lancing

Three Bridges v. Ramsgate

Whitstable Town v. Sevenoaks Town

Saturday 28th August

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town v. Haringey Borough

Bowers & Pitsea v. East Thurrock United

Brightlingsea Regent v. Leatherhead

Carshalton Athletic v. Bishops Stortford

Cheshunt v. Margate

Cray Wanderers v. Worthing

Folkestone Invicta v. Enfield Town

Horsham v. Merstham

Kingstonian v. Hornchurch

Potters Bar Town v. Lewes

Wingate & Finchley v. Corinthian-Casuals

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Phoenix Sports

Corinthians v. Ashford United

East Grinstead Town v. Whitstable Town

Faversham Town v. Chichester City

Herne Bay v. Three Bridges

Lancing v. Cray Valley PM

Ramsgate v. Hastings United

Sevenoaks Town v. Haywards Heath Town

VCD Athletic v. Hythe Town

Whitehawk v. Sittingbourne

Monday 30th August

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bishops Stortford v. Bowers & Pitsea

Corinthian-Casuals v. Kingstonian

East Thurrock United v. Brightlingsea Regent

Enfield Town v. Cheshunt

Haringey Borough v. Wingate & Finchley

Hornchurch v. Potters Bar Town

Leatherhead v. Carshalton Athletic

Lewes v. Horsham

Margate v. Cray Wanderers

Merstham v. Folkestone Invicta

Worthing v. Bognor Regis Town

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Ashford United v. East Grinstead Town

Chichester City v. Lancing

Cray Valley PM v. Corinthians

Hastings United v. Whitehawk

Haywards Heath Town v. Burgess Hill Town

Hythe Town v. Ramsgate

Phoenix Sports v. VCD Athletic

Sittingbourne v. Faversham Town

Three Bridges v. Sevenoaks Town

Whitstable Town v. Herne Bay

Saturday 18th December

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bishops Stortford v. Bognor Regis Town

Corinthian-Casuals v. Potters Bar Town

East Thurrock United v. Cheshunt

Enfield Town v. Carshalton Athletic

Haringey Borough v. Kingstonian

Hornchurch v. Horsham

Leatherhead v. Bowers & Pitsea

Lewes v. Cray Wanderers

Margate v. Wingate & Finchley

Merstham v. Brightlingsea Regent

Worthing v. Folkestone Invicta

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Ashford United v. Corinthians

Chichester City v. Faversham Town

Cray Valley PM v. Lancing

Hastings United v. Ramsgate

Haywards Heath Town v. Sevenoaks Town

Hythe Town v. VCD Athletic

Phoenix Sports v. Burgess Hill Town

Sittingbourne v. Whitehawk

Three Bridges v. Herne Bay

Whitstable Town v. East Grinstead Town

Monday 27th December

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town v. Worthing

Bowers & Pitsea v. Bishops Stortford

Brightlingsea Regent v. East Thurrock United

Carshalton Athletic v. Leatherhead

Cheshunt v. Enfield Town

Cray Wanderers v. Margate

Folkestone Invicta v. Merstham

Horsham v. Lewes

Kingstonian v. Corinthian-Casuals

Potters Bar Town v. Hornchurch

Wingate & Finchley v. Haringey Borough

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Haywards Heath Town

Corinthians v. Cray Valley PM

East Grinstead Town v. Ashford United

Faversham Town v. Sittingbourne

Herne Bay v. Whitstable Town

Lancing v. Chichester City

Ramsgate v. Hythe Town

Sevenoaks Town v. Three Bridges

VCD Athletic v. Phoenix Sports

Whitehawk v. Hastings United

Saturday 1st January

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bishops Stortford v. Cheshunt

Corinthian-Casuals v. Carshalton Athletic

East Thurrock United v. Cray Wanderers

Enfield Town v. Potters Bar Town

Haringey Borough v. Brightlingsea Regent

Hornchurch v. Bowers & Pitsea

Leatherhead v. Kingstonian

Lewes v. Bognor Regis Town

Margate v. Folkestone Invicta

Merstham v. Wingate & Finchley

Worthing v. Horsham

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Ashford United v. Faversham Town

Chichester City v. Burgess Hill Town

Cray Valley PM v. VCD Athletic

Hastings United v. Lancing

Haywards Heath Town v. Whitehawk

Hythe Town v. Herne Bay

Phoenix Sports v. Corinthians

Sittingbourne v. Sevenoaks Town

Three Bridges v. East Grinstead Town

Whitstable Town v. Ramsgate

Monday 3rd January

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town v. Merstham

Bowers & Pitsea v. Margate

Brightlingsea Regent v. Hornchurch

Carshalton Athletic v. Worthing

Cheshunt v. Haringey Borough

Cray Wanderers v. Enfield Town

Folkestone Invicta v. Leatherhead

Horsham v. Corinthian-Casuals

Kingstonian v. Lewes

Potters Bar Town v. Bishops Stortford

Wingate & Finchley v. East Thurrock United

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Cray Valley PM

Corinthians v. Haywards Heath Town

East Grinstead Town v. Chichester City

Faversham Town v. Whitstable Town

Herne Bay v. Sittingbourne

Lancing v. Phoenix Sports

Ramsgate v. Ashford United

Sevenoaks Town v. Hythe Town

VCD Athletic v. Hastings United

Whitehawk v. Three Bridges

Saturday 16th April

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bishops Stortford v. Potters Bar Town

Corinthian-Casuals v. Horsham

East Thurrock United v. Wingate & Finchley

Enfield Town v. Cray Wanderers

Haringey Borough v. Cheshunt

Hornchurch v. Brightlingsea Regent

Leatherhead v. Folkestone Invicta

Lewes v. Kingstonian

Margate v. Bowers & Pitsea

Merstham v. Bognor Regis Town

Worthing v. Carshalton Athletic

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Ashford United v. Ramsgate

Chichester City v. East Grinstead Town

Cray Valley PM v. Burgess Hill Town

Hastings United v. VCD Athletic

Haywards Heath Town v. Corinthians

Hythe Town v. Sevenoaks Town

Phoenix Sports v. Lancing

Sittingbourne v. Herne Bay

Three Bridges v. Whitehawk

Whitstable Town v. Faversham Town

Monday 18th April

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bognor Regis Town v. Lewes

Bowers & Pitsea v. Hornchurch

Brightlingsea Regent v. Haringey Borough

Carshalton Athletic v. Corinthian-Casuals

Cheshunt v. Bishops Stortford

Folkestone Invicta v. Margate

Horsham v. Worthing

Kingstonian v. Leatherhead

Potters Bar Town v. Enfield Town

Wingate & Finchley v. Merstham

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Burgess Hill Town v. Chichester City

Corinthians v. Phoenix Sports

East Grinstead Town v. Three Bridges

Faversham Town v. Ashford United

Herne Bay v. Hythe Town

Lancing v. Hastings United

Ramsgate v. Whitstable Town

Sevenoaks Town v. Sittingbourne

VCD Athletic v. Cray Valley PM

Whitehawk v. Haywards Heath Town

Final day - Saturday 23 April

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Bishops Stortford v. Cray Wanderers

Corinthian-Casuals v. Cheshunt

East Thurrock United v. Horsham

Enfield Town v. Bognor Regis Town

Haringey Borough v. Folkestone Invicta

Hornchurch v. Wingate & Finchley

Leatherhead v. Potters Bar Town

Lewes v. Bowers & Pitsea

Margate v. Kingstonian

Merstham v. Carshalton Athletic

Worthing v. Brightlingsea Regent

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE SOUTH EAST DIVISION

Ashford United v. Whitehawk

Chichester City v. Ramsgate

Cray Valley PM v. Faversham Town

Hastings United v. Sevenoaks Town

Haywards Heath Town v. VCD Athletic

Hythe Town v. East Grinstead Town

Phoenix Sports v. Herne Bay

Sittingbourne v. Corinthians

Three Bridges v. Burgess Hill Town

Whitstable Town v. Lancing