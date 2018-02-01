It’s 21 in five for Midhurst after a seven-goal show

Midhurst ran riot at the Withdean, beating AFC Varndeanians 7-3 in SCFL division one and continuing their unbeaten run.

In their last five they have scored an impressive 21 goals and their quick starts have been instrumental.

The Stags gained possession straight from the hosts’ kick-off. Harry Tollworthy swung in a dangerous corner and Liam Dreckmann found himself with an opening and fired his effort towards the top corner.

A Vardeanians midfielder made a great save to tip it over the bar. An obvious red card followed and Kieran Carter converted from the spot.

Attack after attack saw Lewis Hamilton, Dreckmann and Gary Norgate have chances to double the lead but the keeper thwarted them.

Goal two came on ten minutes. A huge Billy Nash kick found Norgate, who controlled the high ball and evaded his marker. With space and time the striker smashed his effort home from 35 yards.

Midhurst controlled the first half from start to finish. Nathan Casselton, Aaron Behan, Duncan Brown, Tollworthy and Nash in goal were rarely troubled at the back.

Goal three came on the half-hour and was another wonderful strike. Hamilton picked up a loose ball 25 yards out, composed himself and curled his effort into the top corner.

The fourth came on 40 minutes as a Hamilton corner was whipped in and Harry Giles nodded home.

The second half started with Midhurst seeming like the game was won. They struggled to find any rhythm and the hosts never stopped working or trying to impose themselves.

They got their rewards on 50 minutes. A free-kick was awarded on the halfway line. It was met by the head David Mitchell and found its way past Nash.

With the home team pushing men forward it wasn’t long before Midhurst got their fifth and Norgate his second. Richard Carter intercepted on the halfway line and fed Hamilton, whose first-time cross found Norgate, who controlled and finished well.

Within a couple of minutes Midhurst conceded a second. A trip by new signing Brown allowed Oliver Blackman to slot home.

Hart, Norgate, Giles, Dreckmann and Tollworthy all had chances to increase the lead but again Vthe arndeanians keeper was in fine form.

The sixth on 65 minutes saw Tollworthy volley home from 18 yards before a third from the hosts. But Dreckmann restored Midhurst’s four-goal lead with a fine strike – picking up a loose ball on 18 yards, he curled a beauty home into the top corner.

It was a fantastic day for Midhurst who continue to impress. They host Langney at the Rotherfield on Saturday.

Midhurst: Nash, Casselton, Behan, Brown, Tollworthy, Carter, Hamilton, Giles, Dreckmann, Norgate, Carter. Subs: Broughton, Stevens, Brown, Fewell, Kason.