It's Dray's day as East Dean stun Sompting

East Dean and Sompting showed their respects to those killed in the Leicester City helicopter crash with a minute’s silence.

The West Sussex League Championship south clash then started with Sompting creating some decent early chances themselves, from which George Philpott produced some fantastic saves.

A minute's silence is observed by East Dean and Sompting

Aaron Freeman was fouled outside the box and picked himself up and produced a sensational free-kick which he curled round the wall and into the net to give the Dean the lead (see the strike in the video, above)

Moments later Dave O’Donnell pulled a ball back from the byline for Zack Dray to convert.

Just before half-time Sompting pulled a goal back.

After a few tactical changes at the break for the Dean the home side started pinging passes across the pitch and it led to a great team goal as Lee Bessey, Aaron Freeman and MoM Daniel Richards combined before Dray converted.

Sompting hit back with two quick goals, undoing all of the Dean’s hard work.

Then Bessey found Freeman, who curled the ball into the top corner to make it 4-3.

Dray volleyed home to complete his hat-trick and make the game safe.

East Dean: Philpott, Strain, Reed, Freeman N, Haynes, Bessey, Richards, O’Donnell, Caveney, Dray, Freeman A. Subs: Wordsworth, Dauya, Millard.

This week the Dean make the long trip to AFC Uckfield Reserves in the Sussex Intermediate Cup.