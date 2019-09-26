‘It went too far’ / Brighton fans react to Graham Potter’s Carabao Cup team selection that lost to Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter selected a very youthful team for their Carabao Cup defeat against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

Potter’s team saw 10 youth team players make their senior debuts as well as a goal for debutant Haydon Roberts.

the head coach’s line-up did however divide opinion among the Albion faithful. Here’s a balanced selection of what has been written on social media.

Win or draw at Chelsea and all will be tickety-boo, lose badly and the inquest will get intense. Icy Gull

Plucky Brighton side...u18s? Is it concerning you have no squad depth despite being in the PL for 3 years?

£20 for a game that Potter couldn’t have taken less seriously if he’d dressed as a clown and ridden a unicycle around the pitch while giving out balloon animals. The future looks bright - but we wish #BHAFC had treated last night with a little less contempt. We are Brighton

Some players were genuinely unavailable. Others were not. A better balance COULD have been found, but we chose to write off the game. I like Potter. I think he is going to prove a very good appointment for the club, but this line-up went too far. Hans Kraay fan club

Let’s see how we do selling Cup games, especially League Cup games in the future under Potter, because we sent out a very loud and clear message last night. Personally, I won’t be going anywhere near, as I go to watch us try to win a competitive game, not treat it like a pre-season friendly where the result doesn’t matter. Gritt23

Good job there’s no extra time: wouldn’t want the team missing the school bus in the morning @ThickBlueLine

Our defeat will go under the radar due to results elsewhere. Disappointing night really. Seen Haydon Roberts play a few times now & he was a bright spark out there again tonight for me. Fair play to Villa, strong team, good performance, good goals, decent support. @AlbionSmudge

I almost went, but didn’t in the end. Sounds like we did Ok, and a few did very well, including a couple we didn’t know much about before. So all good. Would have liked to win as well, but it was hardly critical and we could have fielded a stronger team, with associated risks, and still not won. highflyer

Everyone wants Potter to play youth in the first team then moans when he gives them a chance in a competition nobody gives a care about? It’s game time to see what they can do to potentially promote to first team squad. @bhafc19