Keeper scores then saves as Unicorn footballers complete treble

Unicorn goalkeeper Luke Munt was spot on as the Bognor pub side completed a stunning treble by winning the Worthing and Horsham Division Two League Cup, beating Goring Galaxy 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

After making a string of fine saves to help United fight back from an early 2-0 deficit and draw level in the 90th minute, Munt stepped up in the penalty shootout which followed.

With all the spot-kicks converted, he turned scorer to put the Unicorn 5-4 up before going between the posts and dived low to his right to make the winning save.

Unicorn have now added the League Cup to the Sussex Sunday Cup and the Division Two title.

“It’s not the first time this season Luke has saved a penalty,” said manager Dennis Barclay.

“He is a great goalkeeper, he’s played every game for us this term and we couldn’t be happier with the way it ended up with him landing us the treble.”

Chairman David Phillips added: “We went into the match full of confidence after taking six points off Goring in our two league matches but then it started to go wrong.

“Tyler Hope was injured in the warm-up after two players had to withdraw in the morning, then we were2-0 down after ten minutes and Matt Porter had a goal not given even though it had crossed the line.

“It looked like being a cricket score but we started to turn it around. The lads showed tremendous courage and resilience.”

Harry Abraham, denied several times by the Galaxy goalkeeper, reduced the arrears in the 72nd minute when he buried a shot into the bottom corner and substitute James Barclay headed on a corner in the 90th minute for John Wickenden to slide in the equaliser and set up Munt’s dramatic penalty heroics.