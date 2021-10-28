Killpartrick: Chichester City going in right direction - better results around corner

Ethan Prichard celebrates his opener for Chi City against Hythe / Picture: Neil Holmes

City have struggled for results in recent weeks but coach Darin Killpartrick says things are coming together sooner on the pitch than they thought they would after a badly disrupted pre-season and start to the campaign.

Chi were close to their first win in five Isthmian south-east matches on Saturday, when they led 1-0 at home to Hythe thanks to a fine strike by Ethan Prichard.

But Jacob Gilbert’s equaliser made the final score 1-1 and left City winless in the league since September 14, when they smashed Whitehawk 6-1.

Killpartrick said there was much to please the coaching staff at present and he predicted City’s results would improve over time.

They sit 15th in the table with two wins and four draws from their first ten games, although have no fixture now until they face Whitstable – who they have already beaten in the FA Trophy – a week on Saturday.

Killpartrick told the Observer: “Saturday’s result might have been disappointing but the process is starting to come together.

“There have been big improvements in performances as a team over time and we’re seeing the players start to find a rhythm and style, in and out of possession.

“We always knew that would happen. I wouldn’t say it’s taken longer than we thought. In fact I’d say I’m pleasantly surprised to see it taking shape as we go into November.

“We all know fans want to see results and they will come.

“We’re working relentlessly behind the scenes with our analysts and I must mention Lloyd Coote, an analyst and under-18s coach, who has done some outstanding work.”

Killpartrick admitted that at this level of football it was difficult for coaches to find enough time to get their methods and messages across to players in training.

But he said: “This group of players is very good and take an awful lot on board. Most of the squad have been together for a few years and a lot of them have come through the college and university together, which is a big help. They’re very receptive to what we are trying to do.”

Killpartrick said management needed to keep a close eye on the league position – and survival at step four of the non-league pyramid was a priority. This will be City’s first completed season in the Isthmian League. They were promoted in 2019 but the past two seasons have been cut short by Covid.