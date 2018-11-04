Leatherhead 2 Bognor 2 in pictures

The Rocks needed another late goal to salvage a draw - and once again Brad Lethbridge was the player to provide it.

Tommy Scutt had made it 1-1 after the Rocks trailed at half-time, while Lethbridge struck a superb goal in the third minute of injury time to make it 2-2.

Calvin Davies gets the Rocks moving forward at Leatherhead / Picture by Darren Crisp

Lethbridge did the same a week ago to secure a 2-2 draw with Bracknell in the FA Trophy, while the Rocks also levelled late in the Bracknell replay before going on to win on penalties.

Leatherhead 2 Rocks 2

