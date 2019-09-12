Let the Chichester City honeymoon go on and on

Chichester City boss Miles Rutherford wants his players to make the club’s league and cup ‘honeymoon’ last as long as possible.

The men from Oaklands Park are third in the Isthmian League south-east division and have come through three rounds of the FA Cup – their best run in the competition for well over a decade.

Rutherford knows tough games keep coming but has urged his squad to carry on enjoying their football and showing they can live at the higher level.

Goals by Gicu Iordache and Emmett Dunn – back at the club after a spell at Bognor – clinched a 2-0 Cup first qualifying round win at home to Chalfont and £4,500 in prize money, taking their Cup earnings to £9,640 so far.

They have been handed a trip to face Isthmian premier south side Hartley Wintney in the next round on September 21 when a further £6,750 will be up for grabs.

Before then a visit to league leaders Cray and a home game with Three Bridges provide further tests of their ability to do well in their first season at step four of the non-league pyramid.

Rutherford said: “We did well to get through against Chalfont. We had quite a few out injured, though so did they, and no we have been given a tough tie at Hartley Wintney. We’ll go there, respect them and give it our best shot.

“We’re going into every game trying to win it and at present we couldn’t be happier with how it’s going. We’re still on our honeymoon period and want that to continue as long as possible. It won’t last forever and there will be times when results are nor going our way.

“We are suffering through injuries at the moment but the lads that have come into the team have taken the chance well.”