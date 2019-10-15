Lethbridge shines but Pompey academy slip to defeat at Bognor

On-loan Rocks duo Brad Lethbridge and Joe Hancott featured for parent club Pompey in a Central League Cup fixture against Bournemouth U21s at Nyewood Lane..

After Bognor’s 4-0 defeat to Potters Bar last Saturday, Lethbridge and Hancott turned their attention to the Blues, although in familiar territory as the match was played at the Lane.

Also in the Pompey side were keeper Petar Durin and defender Joe Dandy, who have each spent time on loan with the Rocks.

Lethbridge was at the heart of Pompey’s first chance of the game, his nice footwork in the middle putting strike partner Alfie Stanley in on goal but he dragged his shot wide.

Lethbridge finally got a chance of his own half an hour in, his 30 yard drilled strike narrowly missing the target.

Hancott was busy down the flank as plenty of strong Bournemouth attacks threatened to break the deadlock.

Pompey almost took the lead once again through Lethbridge after Bournemouth’s sloppy play at the back gave the striker the perfect chance to score, but goalkeeper Will Dennis tipped the ball round the post.

Hancott was involved in another Portsmouth chance also involving Lethbridge, but the resulting shot was too weak to beat Dennis.

Portsmouth went 1-0 down inside five minutes of the second half through a cheeky backheel finish by striker Jaiden Anthony.

Anthony doubled the lead a few minutes later, timing his run perfectly then following up with a powerful shot into the top corner.

Hancott and Lethbridge linked up well once more to try to half the deficit, but Hancott’s strong shot was well held.

With half hour left to play, Hancott was replaced after what seemed to be a slight knock he was carrying from the first half.

Finally Pompey’s pressure paid off and Lethbridge was on the scoresheet. A delicious passl fell to Lethbridge six yards out and his strike was too much for the Dennis to keep out.

Lethbridge came close again in injury time, but his first time shot following a corner was slightly over hit.

A solid showing by the young forward gives him two goals in two games inside eight days for Portsmouth, and Bognor will hope he takes this performance into Bognor’s next fixture away top-of-the-table Folkestone in the Isthmian premier this Saturday.