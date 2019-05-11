Local footballers given chance to show they could do job for Bognor

Rocks head coach Robbie Blake wants to bolster the Bognor squad ahead of the new campaign - and is ready to run the rule over what he hopes will be an exciting crop of trialists.

Bognor boss Jack Pearce has given the green light for Blake to oversee a trials open day to help recruit new faces for the forthcoming season.

The move comes just days after the Rocks lifted the Sussex Senior Cup with a 2-1 AET victory over Burgess Hill Town at the Amex to bring the silverware back to Nyewood Lane for the first time in 32 years.

Now Pearce and Blake want to build on the success with the view to a big push for a promotion bid in the Bostik premier division. Bognor had to rely heavily on loan players last term with starlets such as Brighton's Joe Tomlinson as well as Brad Lethbridge, Dan Smith and Leon Maloney from Pompey all making superb contributions.

But the need to draw so heavily on the loan system may be lessened if the recruitment day -- scheduled for next month -- goes well.

Bognor secretary Simon Cook explained: "We want to invite applicants to a trials open day in June, which will be run by Robbie Blake, formerly head coach at Portsmouth and a player at Burnley, Bradford City and Leeds United.

"We want to add to the squad as the club look to mount a concerted challenge for a play-off position in the coming season. The trials day will be held on a Saturday in June, and players of all ages and levels of experience are invited to apply."

Players who are keen to attend have been asked to email Simon -- at sajcook2@aol.com-- with their age, football experience, playing position and location.

Simon added: "Preference will be given to players that reside within an hour of Bognor Regis, as the ability to attend training sessions twice a week is extremely important. All applications will be acknowledged."