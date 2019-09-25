Logan Macleod’s player ratings / who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Aston Villa
Brighton and Hove Albion made 11 changes from the 0-0 draw at Newcastle United as head coach Graham Potter gave youth a chance against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup at the Amex Stadium.
How did the Albion young guns rate?
1. David Button 7-10
Solid saves against Hourihane, Jota, Trezeguet and Davis to keep the scoreline down for his team. Came out confidently to punch corners clear. Not much he could do about the goals.
2. Archie Davies 6 -10
Tough night for the young full-back. Didn't do too much wrong but was up against an in form and tricky Villa attack. Two of the Villa goals came from his flank.
3. Shane Duffy 6-10
Provided experience in a young team. Beat for pace by Davis which led to the second Villa goal. Made a couple of strong attacking runs to get his team up. Night cut short due to injury.
4. Haydon Roberts 7 - 10
Put in a mature man-of-the-match performance and got a goal to cap it off. Made two excellent last ditch blocks to stop Trezeguet and Davis' clear goal scoring opportunities.
