BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) SUS-190914-181725002

Logan MacLeod’s player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Burnley

Brighton were perhaps unfortunate not to seal the three points in their 1-1 draw against Burnley at the Amex.

But who shone and who struggled for both teams during this Premier League encounter?

1. Mat Ryan 6-10

2. Shane Duffy 6-10

3. Lewis Dunk 6-10

4. Dale Stephens 7-10

