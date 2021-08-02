Manager and long-serving player stepping down at East Dean FC

East Dean stalwart Simon Reed

A strong tackling defender, Reed has been a regular member of the back four for the majority of his time at the Dean and has remained loyal to the club for all of his playing career.

He has also been a member of the club management committee since 1996 and is currently club chairman, and the club are pleased that he will continue to support the Dean off the pitch, as in the past.

Another long serving club member, Kearvell, has decided to stand down after 25 years as team manager, and the club thank him for the many successes achieved during that time. He will also continue to support the club in several areas off the pitch.

Long-serving East Dean manager Peter Kearvell