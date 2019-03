It was a fruitless trip to the Kent seaside for Bognor as they lost to a late goal at Margate.

Bognor, still badly hit by injuries, battled well but conceded in the 86th minutes just as they looked like claiming a valuable point.

The Rocks defend in numbers at Margate / Picture by Tommy McMillan

The result leaves the Rocks ninth in the table and with work to do if they are to force their way back into the play-off picture.

