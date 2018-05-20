Midhurst and Felpham footballers show off silverware

Young teams from Midhurst and Felpham are among end-of-season trophy winners on the youth football scene.

Here are some of the latest successe.

Send your junior team’s reports and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

UNDER-18

Midhurst & Easebourne under-18s won 1-0 in their much-delayed ACYFL Challenge Cup final against Lancing Rangers.

They were also presented with a trophy for winning the under-18s league.

They are pictured with manager Pete Hill, who is going on to run an under-21s team for the 2018-19 season following his 18 years as a manager in youth football.

Next season, Midhurst & Easebourne are hoping to run under-sevens and under-sevens teams. Tony Saffery will be taking training sessions for these groups throughout the summer. For further information contact Tony on 07977 297938 or email tony.saffery@struttandparker.com

UNDER-16

Following a fantastic unbeaten season, Felpham Colts under-16s picked up the B-division league title at the Colts annual presentation.

It capped a tremendous season in a competitive league, seeing them notch 41 goals and concede only ten (the fewest in the league), with 11 different players getting on the scoresheet.

It was a real squad achievement and the first time a Felpham Colts team had picked up this trophy.

UNDER-11

Felpham Colts girls under-11s rounded off their first competitive season by playing at the Butlin’s ESF tournament.

Colts are looking for new players for another hopefully-successful season – girls in school Years 7, 6, 5, 4 are wanted. They are especially keen to hear from any girls who have an interest in goalkeeping. See Felpham Colts website for more details.

Pictured meeting Danny Murphy and Sue Smith at Butlin’s are, back row from left, Danny Murphy, Neil Wilkins (coach), Sue Smith, Steve Gracey (coach), centre Robyn Wilkins, Skye Redmond, Ruby-May Rainey, Nicole Wadey, Tia Redmond, front Evelyn Raza, Annie Gracey, Kiera Bradford, Diana Kondratuik, Lily Conway.

UNDER-EIGHT

Felpham Colts under-eights continue to build on their successful season by winning four of their six matches at the Butlin’s ESF tournament.

They have been competing with top academy teams from around the country, which can only make them stronger. Meeting and receiving advice from top England Internationals and Match of the Day pundits topped off a fantastic weekend.

Pictured receiving trophies from ex-England internationals Danny Murphy and Sue Smith are, back row from left, Darren Purdy (assistant coach), Danny Murphy, Sue Smith, Steve Gracey (coach), front, Jamie Grigg, Dan Geddes, Oliver Cambray, Charlie Gracey, Morgan Purdy, Liam Gaughan, Fred Van Der Wee.