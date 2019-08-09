Midhurst ease past Worthing to start season with a bang

Midhurst & Easebourne started the new season with a commanding display and ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at home to Worthing United.

From the first whistle they put the visitors under pressure. The visitors’ dangerman was marshalled well by new signing James Liddiard.

Stags broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Kieran Carter smashed home. The visitors weren’t coping with the high energy levels the hosts were showing.

A good move down the right ended in Josh Sheehan’s cross picking out Matt Rowland, who held the ball up neatly and set up Carter to place the ball past the visitors’ keeper. Stags had more chances t but last-ditch defending kept them out.

Rowland had a golden chance to open his account in the opening minute of the second half. He chased a long ball and the keeper let the ball slip past him giving Rowland a gift that he missed.

Worthing had a few half-chances that were comfortably dealt with by Bird.

The killer goal came in the 67th minute from a corner, Slater rising highest to guide his header into the corner. Worthing’s best chance came in the last ten minutes forcing Bird into a double save.

Stags boss Lemmy Ewen said: “I was pleased with the performance and happy to get up and running with a win and a clean sheet was important, and our third goal topped the day off as we’ve been working on our set pieces.”

Midhurst: Bird, Behan, Meritt, Tollworthy, Farr, Liddiard, Sheehan, Giles, Rowland, Slater, Carter. Subs used: Wyatt, Dreckmann, R Carter. Unused subs: Page, Broughton.