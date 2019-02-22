Midhurst fight back to win - and Selsey battle back for a point

This week's Southern Combination division two action included a win for Midhurst over Worthing United and a draw for Selsey at Hailsham. Reports below...

Midhurst 2 Worthing United 1

SCFL division one

Midhurst bagged a valuable three points as they beat Worthing United 2-1 at home.

The visitors opened the scoring from an overhead kick from Reece Tanner which left Joshua Bird stranded as the ball flew into the bottom corner to give the visitors the lead in the third minute.

Worthing keeper Paul Wise made two good stops, tipping a Jake Slater header wide and forcing a stop from Gary Norgate. The next big chance came when Norgate was put through and found space on edge of the box but his shot missed the far post.

Charlie Merritt put in a good delivery for Liam Dreckmann who got in round the back and his header from six yards flew over.

The Stags equalised in added time in the first half as a half-cleared corner fell to Nathan Casselton, who whipped in a good cross and Mark Broughton volleyed home from close range.

The visitors looked happy with a point as they tried to slow the game down midway through the second half. Midhurst were patient and stuck to the plan.

Wise had to go off injured after Rich Carter struck a free kick which was spilled at the first attempt by the keeper and when he attempted to gather it, he suffered a suspected dislocated finger.

The Stags went 2-1 up in the 70th minute, Norgate left unmarked to head home to the delight of the crowd.

The win leaves the Stags third from bottom in the table and they host Southwick on Saturday in a crucial game for both teams.

Midhurst: Bird, Casselton, Farr, Broughton, Merritt, Sheehan, R Carter, Brown, Dreckmann, Norgate, Slater. Subs: Coker, Wyatt, K Carter, Tollworthy, Ford.

Hailsham 2 Selsey 2

SCFL division one

Selsey manager Daren Pearce was delighted with his side’s comeback to draw 2-2 at ten-man Hailsham Town.

The Blues were missing top scorer Ryan Morey, who was replaced by Lindon Miller.

The visitors were 2-0 down after 50 minutes through a second-minute opener from Ashley Jarvis and a freakish own goal by Louie Mockford-Allott.

The hosts were reduced to ten men when Billy Pout was sent off midway through the second half.

Bradley Higgins-Pearce pulled one back in the 78th minute after Tom Jefkins was brought down in the box for a penalty.

Selsey got the all-important equaliser in injury time from Tom Atkinson to leave Selsey fifth in division-one table and maintain a gap of 11 points between them and sixth-placed Hailsham.

Pearce was disappointed with his side’s first half performance but pleased by their reaction in the second half.

He said: “To be fair, we dug in and kept going and got ourselves out of a hole. We didn’t start very well. In the first half, we were a bit below par but in the second half, we were much better.

“The lads responded, like they have done all year, to prove a point. If the game had gone on for ten or 15 minutes longer we probably would have gone on to get the win.

“It shows great character to dig in and come back and get a draw and keeps our run going, and it’s another point rather than a defeat. It shows if you keep plugging away, you get what you deserve, and Hailsham is a tough place to play.”

Selsey were leapfrogged in the table by AFC Varndeanians, but the Blues have the chance to reclaim fourth place and continue their unbeaten run now stretching to nine league games when they face Varndeanians at the High Street Ground on Saturday.

Selsey: Kelly, Mockford-Allott, Atkinson, Hambleton, Higgins-Pearce, Phillips, Dowdell, Bennett, Bassil, Jefkins, Miller.