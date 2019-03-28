Midhurst fightback is in vain versus Selsey - the match in pictures

Miller opened the scoring in the 20th minute to put the visitors on the front foot. Selsey doubled their lead in the 42nd minute through Ryan Morey, Selsey’s top league scorer. Josh Sheehan pulled a goal back for Midhurst in the 45th minute before Harry Giles equalised for the Stags on the stroke of half-time. Midway through the second half, Selsey scored again through Miller, and that proved enough.



