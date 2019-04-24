Midhurst football lads add cup to league triumph

Midhurst & Easebourne under-12s finished the season on a high, adding the B league cup to the league title by winning 3-2 in extra time against a strong Angmering side.

Midhurst took the lead twice with strikes from Toby Metters and Matthew Brockhurst before Angmering showed their strength to take it to extra-time.

Midhurst keeper Sam Wheatly denied Angmering the win with two great saves before Sam Armstrong was introduced up front. With ten minutes remaining he outmuscled two defenders before slotting the ball home under pressure.

Manager Sean Brockhurst said: “This has truly been a remarkable season. We won the the league in the last game of the season against second-placed Selsey winning 5-0 and have now added the league cup.”

He praised his squad for all their hard work on the training field and said they deserved the success.

Midhurst’s double-winning squad: Curtis Oliver, Sam Armstrong, Ewan Booth, Sam Wheatly, Toby Metters, Tom Easedale, Theo Bicknall, Thomas Christou, Toby Shoesmith, Joe Goddard, Matthew Brockhurst, Isac Paisley, Harrison Capes, Connor Whitby.

Ladies lift the Sussex Cup

Who are the Sussex football hotshots?