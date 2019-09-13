Mixed week for Selsey but Midhurst hit nine in back-to-back victories

A win and a defeat made up Selsey's week - but there's no stopping Midhurst, who put five past Shoreham and four past Roffey.

Here are the reports from the two SCFL division one teams...

Selsey 3 Worthing Utd 1

SCFL division one

Selsey’s fine start to the campaign continued in a home win against Worthing.

Two goals in four minutes midway through the first half, scored by Max Davies and Callum Dowdell, put the Blues in charge and Bradley Hayward made it 3-0 on 70 minutes before sub Yassine Jilal pulled one back.

In midweek Daren Pearce’s team hosted Littlehampton but lost 3-0 to the leaders..

Shoreham 2 Midhurst & Easebourne 5

SCFL division one

Stags took control and had chances but didn’t test the Shoreham keeper early on.

The opening goal arrived in the 34th minute – and a good goal it was. Shoreham cleared their lines and Stags centre-half James Liddiard won his header inside his own half and cleared the ball 30 yards over the Shoreham back line for Danny Lane to turn and volley in from 20 yards.

Stags doubled the lead on stroke of half-time as good link-up play between Lane and Liam Dreckmann ended with Dreckmann running through and slotting into the corner.

Shoreham pulled a goal back with the Stags not tracking runners. But from the kick-off good play down the right between Josh Sheehan and Aaron Behan led to a cross for Lane to rise highest and head home.

Shoreham had the next big chance but Josh Bird in the Stags goal made a good save. Shoreham got the next goal in the 72nd minute, Bird having no chance with a composed finish.

Bird came to the Stags rescue with a top save then Stags went up the other end and a free-kick was only half cleared and the ball fell to James Liddiard, who volleyed home in the 75th minute.

Bird produced another good save, this time tipping over the bar, and in the dying minutes Harry Tollworthy picked the ball up went on a run beating two defenders before coolly slotting home.

Stags boss Lemmy Ewen said: “I was pleased with the result. It could have been different, but Josh made two good saves at critical times and we went up the other end and took our chances.”

Midhurst: Bird, Behan, Merritt, Carter, Farr, Liddiard, Sheehan, Brown, Lane, Dreckmann. Subs: Wyatt, Slater, Tollworthy.

* On Tuesday night Midhurst won a thriller 4-3 at home to Roffey. They trailed 1-0 and 3-1 but two goals from Danny Lane helped inspire the fightback and the win leaves Midhurst soaring in second place, just a point behind leaders Littlehampton.

Midhurst host Wick in round two of the RUR Cup next Tuesday.