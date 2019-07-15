New-look Pagham get pre-season off and running at Hamble

Pagham got their new season off and running at The Abbey Stadium, or more accurately on the training pitch behind one goal, but it ended in a 4-1 defeat against Wessex League premier division side Hamble Club, known as the Monks.

With ten of the Lions' starting 11 making their club debuts, they fought from start to finish and were rewarded at the death with a goal from captain Jack Barnes direct from a free kick.

Hamble had taken the lead from a mistake by otherwise excellent keeper Lewis Boughton, scored by man-mountain centre-forward Nathan Lynch. Their lead was doubled just before half time when Lynch burst through the defence to finish with some aplomb.

It was 3-0 after 51 minutes when Jake Newton got up highest to head home a free kick. Pagham settled down and played some lovely football without getting the luck to pull a goal back.

For the Lions Cian Griffin-Tilley up front, ex-Lions favourite Scott Rafferty out wide, Jack Barnes and Jake Heryett in midfield and Charlie Selby at the back in the second half, were all superb, although all 14 players involved put in a full shift.

In Bob Paine's first game as manager, they did not let their heads drop, even after they fell 0-4 down in the 88th minute with a hat-trick goal from Lynch, although he looked offside as the Pagham defence moved up.

It came during a period of dominance by the away side that culminated in the last-minute consolation strike.

Pagham; Lewis Boughton, Ryan Hallett, Scott Rafferty, Scott Slaughter, Conor Geoghegan (Charlie Selby), Matt Searle, Archie Thorpe (James Henton), Jack Barnes, Cian Griffith-Tilley, Jake Heryet, George Britain (Seamus Griffith-Tilley).

* Pagham have been drawn away to Tunbridge Wells in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup and away to Bridon Ropes in the FA Vase.