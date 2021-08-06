Odokonyero and Bell aren't last Bognor additions this week

The new-look Rocks side in action against Dorking / Picture: Trevor Staff

Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake have moved swiftly to secure the services of lively striker Nathan Odokonyero after the teen hotshot bagged goals in two friendlies. And the Nye Camp hierarchy have also snapped up 18-year-old midfielder Charlie Bell after he was released by Pompey.

Next to sign on the dotted line are striker Kayne Diedrick-Roberts and another young ex-Pompey defender, Joe Dandy.

All four have featured in the Rocks’ pre-season friendly matches and could feature in the final warm-up game at home to Chichester City on Monday, 7.30pm kick-off.

Odokonyero was at Chelsea as a youngster before being released and moving to Lincoln City. He has impressed with great goals against Horndean and Dorking Wanderers .

Coach Blake says he and manager Pearce are delighted to recruit the youngsters. He said: “Both Nathan and Charlie have done ever so well for us and we’re really pleased to be able to sign them. We believe they will continue their development with us. Both are comfortable with the way we like to play the game and this will undoubtedly help us get the best out of them and allow them to benefit the team.”

Pearce said yesterday that Diedrick-Roberts and Dandy would be next to sign and added: “We’re pleased with the summer signings we’ve made.”