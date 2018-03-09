Olding on England duty as Euros loom

Chichester star Hollie Olding is back on England duty as the national women’s under-19 squad get in shape for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Olding, now furthering her football career at the University of Kentucky, has been part of the England squad in La Manga for a series of games.

Head coach Rehanne Skinner took a 20-strong squad to Spain, where they have faced USA, Czech Republic and France.

Midfielder Olding, who has played for Brighton and Chelsea, started in the 2-2 draw with the USA on Friday.

Against the Czech Republic on Sunday, Olding came on as a 60th-minute substitute and was involved as England edged a thrilling climax to the game to win 4-3.

The Lionesses ended their campaign with a 2-1 win over France on Tuesday, Olding coming on for the second half. The tournament has been used by England as preparation for the final round of Euro qualifying next month.

Olding and her England team-mates have been pitched in a group alongside Israel (who they face on Tuesday, April 3), host nation Slovakia (Friday, April 6) and Germany (Monday, April 9).

The top-placed nation in the group will make it through to the finals, which are being staged in Switzerland in July.

STEVE BONE