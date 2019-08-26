Ollie Pearce at the double against former club as Worthing seal derby win over Bognor

Ollie Pearce struck twice in the second half as Worthing recorded an emphatic 3-0 Isthmian League Premier Division derby win over arch rivals Bognor at Woodside Road this afternoon.

Midfielder Marvin Armstrong had fired the hosts ahead after 33 minutes before Pearce grabbed a double after the restart to sink his former club in front of a bumper crowd of 1,684.

Striker Dan Smith missed a couple of glorious openings for the Rocks but Worthing took control after going ahead.

It was then Pearce who stole the show in the second half. His two brilliant finishes, which came on 57 and 65 minutes, ensured Adam Hinshelwood's men took the derby honours and delivered the perfect response to a 6-0 home defeat last time out.

Worthing made three changes from the team that were hammered at home by Hornchurch last time out. Joel Colbran and club captain Darren Budd missed out through injury while Lloyd Dawes dropped to the bench with Marvin Armstrong, Ross Edwards and Ollie Pearce handed starts.

Bognor made a bright start with forward Jimmy Muitt looking a real threat. The former Brighton man cut in from the right, breezed past two defenders before firing at Roco Rees to fire a warning inside two minutes.

The derby clash was being played at a pulsating pace and Worthing began to grab a foothold. Ben Clark-Eden could only head Jesse Starkey's cross towards his own goal, although Charlie Searle was on hand to keep it out after 13 minutes.

It was still the visitors looking the more likely to edge in front, though. Marvin Armstrong made a superb recovering tackle to block Muitt's attempt at teeing up the unmarked Tyrell Mitford a minute later.

Captain Danny Barker then did just enough to put striker Dan Smith off his stride as the forward looked destined to slide home Muitt's fierce drive on 18 minutes.

There were still positives glimpses being shown going forward from Worthing. Reece Meekums showed great feet before his cross was deflected onto a post off a Bognor defender to cap a lively opening 20 minutes.

Smith continued to be wasteful in front of goal for the Rocks. Roco Rees did brilliantly to keep out the forward's point-blank header six minutes later after Muitt had picked him out.

But Worthing made Bognor pay for their missed chances on 33 minutes. Armstrong worked some room inside the area and his shot slipped through the fingers of Searle to fire the hosts ahead.

The hosts made a superb start to the second half and deservedly doubled their advantage 12 minutes after the restart.

Alex Parsons nipped in and the ball fell into Pearce's path. He drove forward, eased past a defender before slotting home with his left foot against his former side.

Pearce was then at it again on 65 minutes to grab his second. It was more brilliance from the former Rocks forward as he took the ball in his stride, breezed clear and fired past Searle.

Parsons nearly added extra gloss with two minutes left. Substitute Jasper Pattenden slipped him in behind, yet the former Bognor man fired straight at the legs of Searle.

WORTHING: Rees; D.Barker, Tennent, Jones; Parsons, Aguiar, Edwards, Meekums; Armstrong, Starkey; Pearce. Subs: Dawes (Meekums, 71), Pattenden (Pearce, 79), Doughty (Armstrong, 79), Mendoza.