Pagham 1, Uckfield Town 0: Lions fortunate to grab all three points

Jack Langford celebrates scoring the winner. Picture by Roger Smith

With both sides battling the elements the first half produced very little of any note, and when it did it was usually at the Lions end of the pitch. In one spell, a sizzling 35 yarder was picked up by the wind and smashed against the Pagham crossbar.

Soon after, a header by the Uckers was cleared off the Pagham line. Not that it was all one-way traffic, the Lions had plenty of possession but created very little.

The second half started with Uckfield, now playing with the wind, well on top, and it stayed that way throughout most of the 45 minutes.

But the decisive action came in the 64th minute at the Uckers end of the pitch. A low cross from the left squirmed its way across, past several players, all the way to Jack Langford at the far post who finished comfortably. Uckfield lay siege for the last half hour, but a combination of good saves, some stout defending, and that awful wind kept the ball out of the Pagham net, and another three points was claimed by the home side.

After the game Pagham Manager Ryan Pharo said: "The game was as good as the weather, not the greatest for the fans, but what a great win. The players battled hard and deserved all 3 points. Debut for Max Davies who I thought looked good up top and pressed hard for Jack’s winner."