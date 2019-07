Pagham drew 2-2 with Guildford in their latest pre-season fixture.

It was an entertaining clash at Nyetimber Lane as Bob Paine's squad starts to come together in time for the competitive action to begin. See a selection of pictures by Roger Smith in the pages that follow. Get all the local football in the Observer - out on Thursday.

Pagham v Guildford City action / Picture by Roger Smith freelance Buy a Photo

