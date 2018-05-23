Pagham and Selsey veterans turn out in honour of Malcolm

There was a fantastic turnout to celebrate the 60th birthday of Malcolm Brown at Pagham FC.

With over 30 ex-Pagham and Selsey players turning out ,there was some very good football on show with Pagham eventually running out 8-5 winners.

Scott Murfin opening the scoring for the Lions but Selsey replied through a Tom Ridley header. Selsey took the lead through Tim Fewster’s 25-yard strike. Pagham got back on level terms through Richard Brown and Howard Neighbour gave the Lions a 3-2 lead before half-time.

Pagham came out stronger and Dan Hollands extended Pagham’s lead. Further goals from stalwarts Darren King and Mike Williamson had the game sewn up before a Selsey fightback with goals from Lewis Hamilton, Rob Brown and the star man himself Malcolm Brown from the penalty spot.

Pagham scored two more through Hollands and Billy Nash.

Thanks went to Pagham for hosting the game and all the players, helpers and their families for making it a fantastic day for Malcolm. MoM: Nikki Brown.