Pagham lash Lingfield to go top - report and picture gallery

The Lingers attacked with some serious pace right from the start and they dominated the first period of play. They hit Pagham’s bar and made several half chances but could not take any of them. Pagham clawed themselves back into the contest and went in front 2 minutes from half-time with a glorious goal, fashioned by a determined Jack Langford and scored in some style by top-scorer Joe Clarke.

Pagham looked the brighter of the two sides after the break and Langford made it 2-0 after 65 minutes, chasing down a ball he had no right to get, rounding the now stranded keeper and tapping home.

Three minutes later it was 3-0 as Clarke turned two defenders on the edge of the box and fired home. Three became four with ten minutes left as Langford chased another ball down the middle, rounded the keeper with ease and tapped into the empty net.

There was more drama to come though as Pagham keeper Conor Kelly was sent off after handbags in the Lions area, although Pagham were given a free-kick and no punishment was given to Lingfield. Curious!

Pagham: Conor Kelly, Nathan da Costa, Ryan Hallett (Conor Geoghegan), Jack Williamson, Jack Barnes, Ryan Morey, Ross Edwards, George Bingham, Jack Langford, Joe Clarke (Matt Hambleton), Jamie Carroll (Alfie Davidson). Unused subs: Grant Radmore, Jake Heryet.

