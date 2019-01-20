Pagham on top - but they can't force win at Shoreham

Pagham dropped another two points at Shoreham, having looked like running out the winners for almost the entire 90 minutes.

Pagham were on top for such long periods that their hosts didn’t muster a shot until the 22nd minute, and that was comfortably saved by Lions keeper James Binfield.

By then Pagham had carved out several attempts at the other end - but all either flew wide or were saved by Shoreham keeper Broadbent.

As early as the first minute Andy Chick let fly from long distance only to see the ball go wide. Howard Neighbour, Charlie Williamson and Chick again all had chances, but the ball just would not go in the Musselmen’s net. Ten minutes before the break, Scott Murfin had the best chance of the half, but was thwarted by a great save by Broadbent when clean through.

The second half started as the first had ended, with Pagham in the ascendancy, and Williamson was desperately unlucky to see his shot on the turn spin just wide. In the 66th minute the Lions made their first change of the afternoon, replacing Chick with Alfie Davidson.

Three minutes later Davidson had the best chance of the game when a lovely move between him and Neighbour ended with Davidson’s shot from the edge of the box beating the keeper but the far post as well.

With 15 minutes left, Johan van Driel was rather lucky to escape a red card after a poor foul on a Shoreham midfielder. To Pagham’s relief, referee David Joseph chose to show a yellow card rather than a red.

Very few chances materialised in the last ten minutes with the exception of a tremendous save from Binfield from a close-in shot. Josh Simmonds replaced Jamie Horncastle as the game moved into added time, but neither side could create a chance to win it and Pagham had to settle for their 12th draw of the season.

Pagham: Binfield, Wiggans, Selby, Wollers, Hendrick, Horncastle (J Simmonds), Chick (A Davidson), van Driel, Neighbour, Murfin, Williamson. Subs not used: Hambleton, Hubbard.