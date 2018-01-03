Pagham put five past Loxwood – now it’s 20 in four games

Another five-star performance by Pagham ensured Loxwood were again out of luck against the Lions, losing 5-1 in an SCFL premier-division game.

With other results going their way, the Lions ended the year in second place, just behind leaders Haywards Heath.

Loxwood had already been trounced 4-1 by the Lions in August. It could and should have been 6-1 here but Pagham scored five for an incredible fourth game in a row.

The game began with an impeccably-observed minute’s applause in memory of Sussex football stalwart Steve Piper who’d passed away few days earlier.

The first chance fell to Loxwood, Wood shooting wide of the mark, with Wright going close a minute later but keeper James Binfield coming to the rescue with a tremendous save.

Goal number one for the Lions came in the seventh minute. An Andy Chick free-kick flew into the Magpies’ area and after a bit of pinball, Lloyd Rowlatt found the net.

Pagham weren’t about to let that put them off their stride. Overton’ s shot was charged down while another effort came back off Loxwood’s post – before the lights went out.

Constant pressure on Loxwood was rewarded with a second goal on 20 minutes. Terrell Lewis collected a pass and ran on and Sam Smith in Loxwood’s goal had no chance with the final shot.

Loxwood took the game to Pagham for a while, Bachelor and Wright giving Binfield work to do.

A number of niggly challenges on Dan Simmonds were noticed by the referee and the resultant free-kick was greeted by ironic cheers from the home fans.

Simmonds and Callum Overton are dove-tailing well this season, and an unselfish cross from Simmonds to Overton on the half-hour saw the latter shoot at Smith.

A free-kick from Magpies skipper Napper went high and wide. A Pagham foul brought more Magpies’ pressure, Wood going close with a shot across goal.

A superb crossfield ball from Chick to Simmonds was cut out by Holvey. A defensive error by Courtney let Overton run with the ball but after he stroked a pass to Simmonds, the offside flag robbed the Lions of a deserved third at the break.

Four minutes into the visitors had a penalty appeal turned down, but then came Pagham’s third. A shot came back off the bar and Joe Booker was on hand to steer the ball past Smith.

On 52 minutes Overton’s shot appeared to go in with some force and come back off the advertising hoarding behind the goal – but it was not given.

The Lions did get their fourth on the hour. Simmonds added to his already-impressive season’s tally with a run and shot that gave Smith no chance.

The Magpies got one back as a free-kick by Napper found its way to Moore, who managed to squeeze a shot past Binfield.

With many inside the ground thinking that was that, the Pagham staff got the floodlights working again after only a ten-minute delay.

The Lions finished the game strongly and Simmonds and Overton had chances. Simmonds took one of his to score his second – and his tenth in four games.

Mid-table Peacehaven host the Lions this Saturday.

Pagham: Binfield, Wiggans, Cox, Booker, Wollers, Bingham, Lewis (Kilhams 87), Chick (Crouch 89), Simmonds, Rowlatt, Overton. Subs: Davidson, Van Driel.