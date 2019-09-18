Pearce and Blake insist change of management is not the answer to Bognor's problems

Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake say a change of manager is not the way for Bognor to get over their poor early-season form.

They are under pressure from fans after a fourth straight league defeat - 2-1 at home to fellow strugglers Cheshunt - left them in the relegation zone with just four points from their opening seven games.

Pearce said he did not think a different manager would have done - or would do - any better with the players they had and with the injuries they had suffered. And he said he did not think that different boss would be able to assemble a better squad in the circumstances in which they were working, including the limitations of the budget.

Blake, meanwhile, said he was determined to get things right and quickly - saying he would walk away from the job if he did not think he was up to it. And he was quick to defend Pearce, who has come in for increasing criticism from supporters over his record since taking charge of the team again two seasons ago.

You can hear their full views on the issue here today in a 25-minute post-match interview which will be linked to this story soon.

They also talk about the difficulties of turning round early season league form which has blown away pre-season optimism that they could mount a serious promotion push.

Pearce remains convinced the team can beat anyone in the league but says they have to start taking a greater proportion of their chances and stop making individual errors.

