The pre-match minute's silence - marking Remembrance weekend and the recent death of Rocks stalwart Doug Glossop / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Picture special - Bognor beat East Thurrock in FA Trophy

Bognor beat the conditions and the opposition to record n FA Trophy win at rain-lashed Nyewood Lane.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 12:03 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th November 2019, 1:33 pm

Two goals by Brad Lethbridge and one from Doug Tuck earned a 3-1 second qualifying round win over their Isthmian premier rivals East Thurrock. Read the match report here - photographer Tommy McMillan was there to capture the action and you can see the best of his shots on the pages that follow.

1. 49038727143_18b5540ca1_o.jpg

Action from Bognor v East Thurrock in the FA Trophy / Picture by Tommy McMillan

2. 49038728963_0a42c19889_o.jpg

Action from Bognor v East Thurrock in the FA Trophy / Picture by Tommy McMillan

3. 49039224196_fe8f9b5382_o.jpg

Action from Bognor v East Thurrock in the FA Trophy / Picture by Tommy McMillan

4. 49039228736_a9149d457a_o.jpg

Action from Bognor v East Thurrock in the FA Trophy / Picture by Tommy McMillan

