Pipping Plymouth can pep up Chichster and Selsey Ladies in league

Chichester and Selsey Ladies celebrate one of the goals that saw off Plymouth / Picture: Sheena Booker

Goals from captain Megan Fox, Emma Alexandre and substitute Sarah Saunders got Sadie Blakely’s troops back on track in the FA WNL Cup first round tie.

The hosts enjoyed a good deal of possession with Tash Wild and Philippa Holden causing problems with their pace.

Natasha Knapman was a threat for the visitors but Alexandre and Sophie Phelps were more than a match for the striker.

Right on half-time, Wild’s run down the right offered hope of a goal but her cross missed everyone.

After the break, Chichester had golden chances to move ahead but Gemma Simmonds and Ariana Fleischmann were both denied.

But the breakthrough came when a free kick was launched into the box by Fox and Alexandre got her head to it to loop the ball over keeper Poppy Soper and in.

Knapman made Chi pay for a momentary lapse of concentration and smashed in an equaliser.

Chi & Selsey dug in and sub Saunders added a threat up front while the pace and guile of Laura Da Silva had Plymouth all at sea.

Up stepped Fox to swing in a corner, from the right which flew over Soper and into the top corner.