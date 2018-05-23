Pompey coach and ex-Leeds, Bradford and Burnley striker joins Rocks

Robbie Blake has been appointed the new first-team coach of the Rocks.

He joins the Rocks after a spell as coach at Pompey, replacing Darin Killpartrick in the role - and the move must be seen as a great coup for the Nyewood Lane outfit

Bognor manager Jack Pearce said: "We look forward to working alongside Robbie, who has gained valuable knowledge in a very respectable playing career and, of course, at Pompey as a coach.

"It's always exciting to bring on board people who we believe can bring fresh ideas and new energy, and Robbie certainly fits the bill. Robbie joins us after coming to the end of his contract at Pompey working under Kenny Jackett.”

Former Premier League striker Blake, who is 42, turned out for a host of clubs during his lengthy playing career.

His pro career started with Darlington in 1994 and he later moved on to Bradford City, Nottingham Forest, Burnley, Birmingham City, Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster.

Bradford and Burnley are the clubs where he is most fondly remembered - having scored 40 goals in 153 games at Valley Parade and 42 in 120 at Turf Moor. Doncaster was his last professional club, and he ended his pro career in 2013.

Blake initially joined Pompey as a scout in November 2015, brought in by then-manager Paul Cook. He eventually take on more coaching responsibility at the club, primarily tasked with working with the club's strikers in training.

Part of the backroom set-up that saw Pompey promoted as League Two champions in 2016/17, his services were retained by new manager Kenny Jackett in May 2017.