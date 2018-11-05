Pompey fans told: Check out special talent Lethbridge

Pompey fans keen to get a glimpse of promising striker Bradley Lethbridge in action have been urged to head for Bognor on Tuesday night.

Starlet Lethbridge, 18, powered home a last-gasp wonder goal to earn the Rocks a 2-2 draw at Leatherhead in the Bostik Premier League on Saturday. His blockbuster followed a similar sizzler to salvage a draw against Bracknell Town the week before and adds to his tally of nine goals in 17 games since his loan move.

Footage of Lethbridge's thunderbolt has been shown on Pompey's official Twitter page and supporters have reacted with excitement at the prospect, who was first signed for the Blues as a ten-year-old central midfielder.

And the exciting goal-getter will be in action with Bognor again on Tuesday at Nyewood Lane as they host Seaford Town in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup in a game with an entrance fee of just a fiver, with under-18s admitted free.

Bognor boss Jack Pearce, who has ex-Pompey first team coach Robbie Blake as his No2, says Blues fans should check out Lethbridge. He said: "We are grateful to have such a wonderful association with Pompey and it helps when they allow us to help develop a player such as Bradley. There is no denying his ability in front of goal and he has proved that to our delight on several occasions so far this season.

"We're known to play attractive football at this club and I think Pompey fans who haven't seen us play will be pleasantly surprised and, of course, they can have the chance to see young Bradley and our other players in action for themselves. And all for a fiver, with kids free! Let's hope he scores!"

Bognor also have striker Dan Smith and defender Joe Dandy on loan from Pompey. Both are currently injured.