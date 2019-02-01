Portsmouth give Bognor a double striking boost

Jack Pearce has moved to give Bognor a boost to their firepower with the re-signing of Pompey attackers Brad Lethbridge and Dan Smith.

Both players now go into the squad to face Tonbridge Angels in an eagerly anticipated Bostik premier clash at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

It had been unclear if Fratton Park boss Kenny Jackett was prepared to allow the frontmen to extend their loan spells with the Rocks but he has sanctioned new deals with the provision that the duo can be recalled by the League One side if needed.

With a long list of injured personnel, the development comes as welcome news for Pearce and coach Robbie Blake. Striker Jimmy Wild is the latest hit by injury, limping out of training on Tuesday night with a knee problem.

Pearce said: "Both Brad and Dan are back with us and as ever we thank Portsmouth for allowing them to extend the loan period.

"We're ever so pleased with the progress both players have made while they have been with us and when you consider that both have been in Kenny's thoughts to one degree or another recently it serves as testimony to the mutual benefits of the situation.

Bognor duo on way back from injury - but another one is out

"We have been short of numbers of late with the number of injuries we have had to contend with, and to be able to beef up our options is very welcome. We know all about Tonbridge and how strong they can be and we have a far better chance of obtaining a positive result against the with Dan and Brad in the squad.

Why Rocks fans will watch FA Cup replays with interest

"But it will still be a difficult ask. Tonbridge are one of the teams trying to push on and get in the play-off positions so there is a lot up for grabs. We're very much looking forward to the game and trying to build on the excellent win at Corinthian Casuals last time of asking."