Premier League scheme helps inpsire Thorney footballers

Pupils from Thorney Island Primary School are kicking off the new term in style, following the delivery of a free Premier League Primary Stars kit for their football team.

They were awarded the 15 shirts and pairs of shorts and socks after applying through the PL Primary Stars website.

The scheme is available to primary schools across England and Wales and uses the appeal of the Premier League and professional clubs to inspire girls and boys aged five to 11 to learn and be active.

Dean Clegg, headteacher at Thorney Island, said: “Having this new kit will inspire our children to be part of a team and increase physical activity.”

