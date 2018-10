European Champions Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane - but the 25-year-old's £200m price tag could prove too much for the Spanish champions, says El Confidencial.

And Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are all watching 23-year-old Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek acording to Diario Sport. Here's the rest of today's football rumours.