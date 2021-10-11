Red card shown in error - "I've never seen anything quite like it in 51 years in football"

Chaos reigns as Jordy Mongoy is sent off / Picture: Martn Denyer

Pearce was stunned to see attacker Mongoy shown a red card late on after initially being booked for time-wasting as he made his way from the pitch to allow Joe Cook to come on as a sub.

Referee Graham Swanton showed red when he mistakenly attributed an earlier yellow card given to Ashton Leigh to Mongoy and dismissed the Bognor frontman to the utter dismay of players, management and fans.

Luckily Bognor held on to their 1-0 lead with the ten men - otherwise the uproar would have been greater.

Pearce said: "The ref got it wrong and admitted as much after the game. I've never seen anything quite like it in 51 years in football. We did well to hold on to the lead with 10 men after Ashton Leigh scored the only goal of the game just before half-time."