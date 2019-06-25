Reynolds really are part of the furniture as sponsors boost Bognor's season

Bognor boss Jack Pearce takes his squad into the new Isthmian Premier division campaign with a significant sponsorship boost thanks to a kind-hearted gesture from a supporter.

The Rocks have announced that prestigious Bognor business Reynolds Furniture will be the club's main sponsors for the new campaign after the firm bid the highest amount for the privilege.

The opportunity arose when prominent businessmen Victor Coutin, the MD at GardX, donated the prize back to the club to put it up for auction after he won it in the sponsors' draw.

It is thought the amount raised this year is the highest the club has ever netted through the draw.

Reynolds Furniture and the Nyewood Lane outfit are no strangers with the 152-year-old business a long-time backer of the club and the company's managing director Dominic Reynolds is also the current Bognor chairman.

Pearce paid tribute to the gesture from Coutin -- and thanked Reynolds Furniture for their support. He said: "It was a very kind and generous act and we can't think Victor enough for his benevolence. Dominic and Reynolds Furniture have always backed the club one way or another and we are delighted we will carry their name on our home and away shirts next season."

Commercial manager Dave Robinson said he was heartened by the number of bidders and the figures they were prepared to bid for the shirt naming rights. He said: "We had 10 firms and individuals who made bids and it was really pleasing to see the intent to be our proud sponsors. It was very closely fought, you might say, and in the end the highest bid won."

Rocks general manager Simon Cook took time to thank the 117 business and individuals who took part in the hugely successful sponsors' draw at the club's Seasons HQ last week.

He added: "It lifts the spirits when you have so many people show such support for the club. Their backing means a lot to us and makes a big difference to how we can operate during the course of the season. Jack and coach Robbie Blake have made some significant signings this summer and as a club we are really looking forward to the new season."