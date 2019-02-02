Robbie Blake: Penalty decision against Bognor was worst I've seen in 25 years

Rocks coach Robbie Blake says the award of a spot-kick which saw Tonbridge win at Nyewood Lane was the worst penalty decision he had seen in 25 years in football - but he said he wasn't going to blame for his team's defeat.

Blake was downcast about a Rocks display in which defensive frailties again cost them the chance of victory.

Jimmy Muitt was on target again but the Rocks lost to Tonbridge / Picture by Tommy McMillan

The loss was especially disappointing after the win at Corinthian Casuals last week.

Brad Lethbridge and Jimmy Muitt scored to put Bognor 2-1 up in the first half after Tonbridge had shocked them with a freak goal inside the first 30 seconds. The visitors were level at 2-2 before the break and won with Joe Turner's second-half penalty.

Rocks boss Jack Pearce said while the officials may have been technically correct to give a penalty for a minor push, if that was a penalty then almost every corner in every game should result in one.

Hear Robbie Blake's post-match thoughts in the video interview above

