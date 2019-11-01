Robins are rusty at Rustington as hosts hit four

Rain and strong wind hampered Rustington and Bosham in their SCFL division two clash at Jubilee Field as the the winter section of the season arrived in earnest.

Injuries and unavailability left Bosham without key players but with the likes of Pat Bulbeck and Alex Barnes involved, anything could be possible.

With heavy rain falling the ball was zipping around and both teams were finding it hard to get any control – but a very early strike by the Blues gave the hosts the ideal start. Nick Precious was on target as he found space to pick his spot past keeper Harley Redman and put last season’s champions ahead.

Bosham didn’t let the early setback effect their intentions and played it around with confidence as the pace of Alex arnes, the guile of Ben Bishop and the determination of George Briance saw the Reds gain confidence.

But close to the half hour their good work was undone when Preston Kadrui doubled the hosts’ lead against the run of play with a well-placed curling effort from the edge of the box that gave Redman no chance.

Bosham soon had a lifeline when awarded a penalty for a handball in the area. Barnes stepped up and beat keeper Ben West to halve the deficit.

The Robins started briskly after the interval and went close to drawing level through Harry Penny, only to see the hosts restore their two-goal lead just after the hour.

A low cross from Precious seemed to be no trouble for Redman but he let the ball squeeze through his gloves and into the corner of the net for an own goal. Redman quickly got back to business and saved well from Declan Jenkins and then Kadrui as the Blues threatened to score more.

With time running out, Oliver Jones applied a top-corner finish after the Reds allowed him to take aim from just outside the box to find the top corner with a scorcher.

Bosham now have week off to dust themselves down and come back for their next challenge on Saturday week.

Bosham: H Redman, Bulbeck, Briance, Cooper, Gilbert, Spicer, Penney, Crabb, Barnes, Bishop, Bargna.