Rocks aiming for Trophy success

Bognor Regis Town would love a repeat of two years ago with a good FA Trophy run.

They make their entry into the competition on Saturday with a first round visit to Taunton Town.

The Rocks go into the game on the back of a useful 0-0 draw against midtable Bath City in the league.

The Peacocks are on an 11-game unbteaen run in league matches and are 13 points clear at the top of the Evo-Stik South League, two divisions below Bognor.

A total of £6,000 is on offer to the winners in prize money.

First team coach Darin Killpartrick said: “We are playing well at the moment and we could have done with a league game.

“Financially it’s important for clubs at this level as the prize money is very good, especially if you reach the later rounds.

“Taunton will be tough and we will be treating them with a lot of respect.”

Killpartrick revealed Bognor have been having their Somerset-based opponents watched in the run-up to the match.

He added: “We’ll play with no fear and try to get the win.”

Killpartrick would love a repeat of the club’s 2015-16 campaign when they went all the way to the national semi-final where they lost 3-1 to Grimsby.

He said: “To replicate that would be fantastic but would be a very difficult task.

“We would need to get an away win and then hope to get a home draw in the next round.”

The Rocks number two reported no new injury worries going into the weekend.

As usual for all away games, there will be a supporters bus making the trip as well as the team bus.

Killpartrick would like to see more goals being scored from midfield.

He said: “We are playing some attractive football but we need to chip in with some goals from midfield.”

It was an emotional day for the Rocks on Tuesday when the whole club turned out to pay tribute to club stalwart Graeme Bradford at his funeral held at St Wilfrid’s Church in Victoria Drive, Bognor. Killpartrick said: “It was a very sad day he has been at the club for over 40 years and was a great character. We love him loads and will miss him.

“Our general manager Jack Pearce gave a very inspirational speech and he had a great send-off.”

Pearce added: “We had 150 people at the funeral - Graeme was our mascot for 40 years and was a popular figure in the changing room.

“He was always so happy and on the occasions we won his face lit up and just looking at him made it all worthwhile.”