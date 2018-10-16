Rocks are going Wild again

Jimmy Wild is back at Nyewood Lane - and set to be on the bench for their home Bostik premier clash with Folkestone tonight.

The tall striker, who was a popular figure among Rocks fans before leaving the club early last season, is back in the area and keen to play football at a decent level.

His availaibility comes at a handy time for the Rocks - although they have not been short of goals, they are currently without Pompey loanee Dan Smith, who is out with a hip injury.

Wild, who has also played for Worthing and Chichester City, scored some vital goals in Bognor's last Isthmian premier campaign in 2016-17 and they'll be hoping he can repeat that feat in this new spell at the club.

Rocks boss Jack Pearce said: "He's returned to the area and it works out well for us at the moment to add him to our squad. We're hopeful he'll do well for us."

Wild is set to be on the bench against Invicta tonight with the front three of Brad Lethbridge, Mason Walsh and Jimmy Muitt having done more than enough in Saturday's win at Tonbridge not to be left out.

Midfielder Tommy Block faces a fitness test before the game for a groin problem.

