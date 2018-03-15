Rocks boss Pearce: 'We were very frustrated'

Bognor Regis Town manager Jack Pearce was left frustrated as his side travelled to Concord Rangers on Saturday, only the match to be postponed on arrival.

Rocks were set to play the 18th-placed side in the Bostik Premier Division but the referee called the game off citing players’ safety.

This was the second consecutive game Pearce’s side have had postponed after their home fixture to St. Albans City a week prior suffered the same fate.

Rocks fans were left frustrated as they then travelled the 94 miles to Concord’s ground, only to be told the game wasn’t to be played, Pearce mirrored the fans’ frustration.

He said: “Postponements are always a pain and difficult when you have to travel, it always makes it worse when you have to travel and it doesn’t take place.

“You’d be right to say we were very frustrated, especially when you have to turn back, but unfortunately that’s the way it is and you just have to get on with it.

“It’s dreadful, they should have cancelled after the inspection in the morning but these things happen. It’s not going to change where we are, it is what it is and we have to get on with it.

“We have to go there midweek and that’s what we have got to do.”

Rocks fans now have two home fixtures to look forward to, as firstly they host 14th-placed East Thurrock United this Saturday, a side who have not won in eight games, losing their last two games in a row.

Despite Pearce recognising there are no easy games in the league, the Rocks boss admits it is a welcome feeling playing a side who also are not in great form.

He said: “Every team in this league are capable of beating each other on any given day, there’s no easy games.

“Obviously it’s nice to play a team who aren’t in form but at some stage they are going to run into form and hopefully that comes after Saturday.”

Rocks then welcome eighth-placed Welling United, and Pearce admits this fixture is also a crucial game in deciding his sides fate in the league.

He added: “We are looking forward desperately to get some games going, Saturday and Tuesday we have games and they could decide our season.

“We need maximum points and more than likely you might get away with a win and a draw, but if we suffer two defeats at home we can safely say that makes our job extremely difficult to decide.”

The Concord game has been rearranged for Tuesday April 17.

